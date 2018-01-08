Ohio State Football announces date for walk-on tryouts

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes have announced the time and date for walk-on football tryouts.

Tryouts will be held on Wednesday, January 17 at 6:15pm at the Woody Hayes Athletic Complex. Registration is on January 10 at 11am.

To be eligible, you must be a full-time student at the Ohio State University’s Main Campus and not have any classes scheduled before noon. A GPA of 3.0 or higher is encouraged.

Prospective Buckeyes will be asked to perform the following drills:

20/40-yard-dash

Cone Drills

Bag Drills

225-pound bench press

