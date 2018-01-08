Police investigating robbery at Old Bag of Nails Pub

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — Police in Delaware County are investigating after a robbery at the Old Bag of Nails Pub, this morning.

According to the City of Delaware Police Department, at about 9am, Monday, a man entered the Old Bag of Nails Pub at 66 N. Sandusky Street, and confronted an employee with a baseball bat, demanding money and the employee’s car keys.

The suspect fled from the scene in the employee’s stolen vehicle after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, last seen wearing a black ski mask, a light gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. The vehicle stolen in this incident is a gray 2015 Hyundai Genesis with Ohio license plate GVH-4968.

Anyone who sees the stolen vehicle or has information on this robbery can call 911 or the Delaware Police Department at 740-203-1112.