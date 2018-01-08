Research shows more women are learning to use a gun

By Published:

TACOMA, WA (WCMH) — According to the Pew Research Foundation, more women are learning how to use a gun.

“I tell women it’s not about feeling safer it’s about feeling prepared for something that hopefully doesn’t occur but if it does I know what to do in that situation,” Laurinda Bellinger, tells KCPQ.

Bellinger, the Tacoma chapter leader for Well Armed Women club and a veteran gun owner, says she is helping more and more women learn to shooting and carry guns.

“These are scary times,” says Bellinger.

The Pew Research Foundations says that one in five women now say they own a gun.

Bellinger tells KCPQ women who own guns are doing it less to feel safe and more about being prepared.

“I hate reading stories about women getting attacked and they didn’t even see the threat coming. And then they freeze, you can learn things you can do you can build mental resilience. Learn a lot. Come check us out,” says Bellinger.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s