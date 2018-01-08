Royal Rodent: Meghan Markle’s Christmas Gift to Queen Elizabeth II Revealed

Meghan Markle’s bizarre Christmas gift to future grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II has been revealed, and it’s a real squeaker.

The soon-to-be bride of Prince Harry gave the queen a singing hamster, which follows tradition of the royal family giving each other gag gifts for Christmas.

The queen reportedly approved, and burst out laughing when she opened it.

The news of Markle’s gift comes as Kensington Palace released photos of Princess Charlotte as she headed off to her first day of preschool.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte at Kensington Palace this morning. pic.twitter.com/dDIOZdA7aM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 8, 2018

The images were posted on Twitter Monday afternoon. They showed the 2-year-old dressed in a red coat, matching red shoes and a pink scarf.

The photos were taken by her proud mom.

