Semi-truck driver killed in Athens County crash

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — A truck driver from Georgia was killed in an Athens County crash Monday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 5:06am today, troopers were called to Richland Avenue in the city of Athens on the report of a crash.

Troopers say Jeffery Byrd, 56, of Twin City, Georgia, was driving a 2014 Freightliner truck, pulling a tanker of high fructose corn syrup, when he lost control of the vehicle on the ice covered roadway.

The vehicle slid off the left side of the road, striking a guardrail and riding up and over the concrete bridge rail.

The truck and trailer went over the bridge and landed on Richland Avenue.

Byrd was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

