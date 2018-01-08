Trump Backers Go on the Offensive Against Explosive White House Tell-All

The White House is still trying to douse the flames caused by the new expose about life in the Trump administration.

Trump loyalists took to the airwaves to denounce author Michael Wolff, who wrote Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, including presidential aide Steven Miller, who got into it with CNN’s Jake Tapper Sunday on State of the Union.

“The book is best understood as a work of very poorly written fiction,” Miller said. “And I also will say that the author is a garbage author of a garbage book.”

The exchange between Tapper and Miller got so heated that the host cut the interview short, saying, “I’ve wasted enough of my viewers’ time.”

There was more drama after the interview, according to reports, as Miller refused to leave the set and had to be escorted out by security.

The Republican Party put out its own version of the book cover, “Liar and Phony,” which included quotes from journalists blasting the author.

“He gets basic details wrong,” was one.

The president has attempted to challenge the book’s assertion that he’s not very bright, but his tweet that he’s “really smart” and “a very stable genius” is being widely mocked, even by fellow Republicans, including Sen. Lindsay Graham.

“If he doesn’t call himself a genius, nobody else will,” Graham said to laughs on The View Monday morning.

