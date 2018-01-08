Warmer weather coming soon to Central Ohio

Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Temperatures have been pretty cold here in central Ohio over the past month. Warmer temperatures, also known as double digits, are expected this week and many are very excited for it.

NBC4’s Elyse Chengery took to the streets to hear thoughts of this cold cold weather.

Speaking with a construction worker his reaction to the cold is, “It slows things down quite a bit makes it a lot harder to accomplish what you want.”

Another woman who’s used to typical Ohio weather being from Cincinnati just can’t get over how cold it’s been stating, “It’s been crazy it’s been really really cold and I’m so sick of it I want it to be done and like I’m just done with it.”

When she heard of weather being in the double digits soon, “Oh my gosh I’m so excited I can’t wait for it to get above like 10.”

Even visitors from Florida appreciating their hometown weather more than ever, “I’m from Fort Myers Florida and while I thought I was freezing when it was 40° there it is not that cold.”

When telling a flight attendant in town that the weather is turning for the better also known as in the 40’s one said, “That’s a heat wave!”

And for those not from here… “I’m not from here so I definitely don’t like it. This is not nice not sunny.”

Even though warmer temperatures are expected this week it doesn’t mean to get rid of the hats and gloves as we know it is Central Ohio and January weather which can be unpredictable.

 

