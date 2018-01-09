Alabama Football Star Pops the Question Following Thrilling National Championship Win

An Alabama football player had the best day of his life Monday after winning the national championship and then getting engaged.

Moments after winning the national championship over the Georgia Bulldogs, team Captain Bradley Bozeman got down on one knee, proposing to his girlfriend, Nikki Hegstetter.

“As soon as I started, I just started winging it because everything I planned to say just kind of left my head,” he told Inside Edition about the proposal.

She admitted that she had “no idea.”

“I was crying,” she told Inside Edition. “It was just so many emotions.”

On the field, the couple celebrated Alabama’s 26-23 win and their engagement.

The couple has not yet set a date.

