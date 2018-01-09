Alabama Football Star Pops the Question Following Thrilling National Championship Win

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

An Alabama football player had the best day of his life Monday after winning the national championship and then getting engaged. 

Moments after winning the national championship over the Georgia Bulldogs, team Captain Bradley Bozeman got down on one knee, proposing to his girlfriend, Nikki Hegstetter.

“As soon as I started, I just started winging it because everything I planned to say just kind of left my head,” he told Inside Edition about the proposal. 

She admitted that she had “no idea.”

“I was crying,” she told Inside Edition. “It was just so many emotions.” 

On the field, the couple celebrated Alabama’s 26-23 win and their engagement. 

The couple has not yet set a date. 

RELATED STORIES


Woman Unknowingly Wears Engagement Ring Inside of Necklace for More Than a Year


How Prince Harry Designed Meghan Markle’s Engagement Ring With Princess Diana’s Jewelry


Diver Recovers Woman’s Lost Engagement Ring in Remarkable Moment Caught on Tape

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s