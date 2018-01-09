As Inside Edition Marks 30 Seasons, a Look Back at Decades of the Stories Behind the Headlines

This month marks the 30th season of Inside Edition’s first show, and much has changed since it premiered in 1989.

Sir David Frost was the host of the initial episodes before he was succeeded by Bill O’Reilly. In 1995, Deborah Norville took over as host and has held the position ever since.

Year after year, Inside Edition has uncovered the stories behind the headlines.

Among the memorable interviews were the face-to-face sit-down with Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin, Sirhan Sirhan, to notorious “Long Island Lolita” Amy Fisher and serial killers Jeffrey Dahmer and “Son of Sam” David Berkowitz.

Paula Jones had quite a reaction to a question about her alleged encounter with then-President Bill Clinton before walking out of her interview with Norville. She returned a short time later and finished the interview.

Our jailhouse interview with Jodi Arias, who stabbed her boyfriend 27 times in the shower, was played for the jury at her trial where she told Inside Edition: “Mark my words on that. No jury will convict me.”

However, they did.

Inside Edition spoke to President Obama on the 2012 campaign trail and President Trump wrote the forward to our book, The Way We Are, which celebrated our 25th anniversary.

Inside Edition has also sent many people who have been caught up in our investigations running.

The show has also been with its American audiences for some of America’s darkest days like Sept. 11, 2001, Hurricane Katrina and the Sandy Hook massacre.

Over the years, Norville has taken on different roles, like selling peanuts at the ballpark, working on a nuclear submarine and becoming a flight attendant for a day. She even experienced life behind bars inside one of America’s toughest jails.

Along the way, Inside Edition has met some truly inspiring people, like the air passengers who astonishingly cheated death during the “Miracle on the Hudson” in 2009.

Inside Edition brought them together for the first time in 2016, along with the jet that had been piloted by Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger.

The show has also introduced you to people facing unthinkable challenges like how women cope with a disease that turns their bodies to stone and yet still found love.

Children were among the most inspiring. One little girl was born with her heart outside of her body, but faces life with joy and courage.

Schoolyard bullies mocked a brave boy’s ears so much that he underwent plastic surgery, and Inside Edition was there as he saw his new ears for the first time.

It’s been three decades of stories that you just can’t miss — with many more to come.

