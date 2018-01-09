Bond denied for man accused of killing 4-year-old girl and her mother

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of stabbing his 4-year-old daughter and her mother made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien did not post bond for Kristofer Garrett, 24, who police say arrived at 2776 Fleet Road on January 5 with an “edged weapon.”

According to court documents, Garrett attacked Christina Duckson, his daughter, and Nicole Duckson, the girl’s mother. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Garrett appeared in court with a heavily bandaged hand. When he was arrested last Friday, court documents say he told police officers he had cut his hand while at Nicole Duckson’s residence.

The documents do not indicate any conversations between law enforcement and Garrett regarding the death of his daughter and her mother.

His next court appearance is scheduled for January 16.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s