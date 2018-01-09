Bond denied for man accused of killing 4-year-old girl and her mother

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of stabbing his 4-year-old daughter and her mother made his first court appearance on Tuesday morning.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien did not post bond for Kristofer Garrett, 24, who police say arrived at 2776 Fleet Road on January 5 with an “edged weapon.”

According to court documents, Garrett attacked Christina Duckson, his daughter, and Nicole Duckson, the girl’s mother. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Garrett appeared in court with a heavily bandaged hand. When he was arrested last Friday, court documents say he told police officers he had cut his hand while at Nicole Duckson’s residence.

The documents do not indicate any conversations between law enforcement and Garrett regarding the death of his daughter and her mother.

His next court appearance is scheduled for January 16.