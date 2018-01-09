‘Cannibal Cop’ Pens Disturbing and Graphic Horror Novel

A former NYPD officer who was branded the “cannibal cop” after allegedly plotting to kidnap, kill and eat women has penned an “extremely violent” horror novel that explores themes similar to those that landed him behind bars.

Gilberto Valle spent 21 months in prison on charges that he schemed to abduct, slaughter and dine on young women after his then-wife found disturbing photos and records of chats on their shared computer in 2012.

Valle’s conviction was overturned in 2014 by Manhattan Federal Court Judge Paul Gardephe, who said the prosecution lacked hard evidence and that “no real-world, non-internet based steps were ever taken to kidnap anyone.”

But Valle was fired from the NYPD after his conviction and the infamous moniker has followed him ever since.

“Even though I’ve been completely exonerated, all this stuff about ‘Cannibal Cop’ is still there,” Valle, 33, told the New York Daily News on Monday. “Writing the book comes down to me trying to find a way to make a living.”

In addition to providing a source of income, A Gathering of Evil gives Valle an outlet to explore his apparent fascination with the idea of killing and eating women.

The novel follows “two young, attractive New Yorkers leading seemingly normal lives. Unbeknownst to them, they have been targeted by a group of wealthy and violent sadists, who meet through the Dark Web and share some rather unusual and deviant sexual desires, along with a desire to turn those twisted fantasies into reality… the lust and desire to kidnap a young woman and brutally end her life,” according to a description of the book posted on Amazon.

The book went on sale on Jan. 4 and was published through Comet Press, which called the work of fiction “extreme and very disturbing.”

“It takes a helluva lot to get under our skin, and he succeeded,” the publisher said of Valle, who Investigation Discovery’s true crime blog, Crimefeed.com, praised as “quite a good writer.”

“… This book is definitely not for everyone,” Crimefeed.com said. “It is explicit, violent, and concerns the stalking, kidnapping, torturing, murdering and eating of women. Valle isn’t holding anything back here; he’s writing what he likes to read, and for an audience who is into what he’s into. He’s flying his freak flag proudly.”

Valle told the website that no part of the book is based on reality, but noted he looked to his own sexual fantasies as inspiration for the novel.

“I did research some things to make certain aspects of the story sound more realistic,” he told Crimefeed.com. “Most of it is just me though. I have this ability to visualize a scene and write about it, including all of the nuanced, little details. It’s a very scary book.”

