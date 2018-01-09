Consumer Electronics Show 2018

NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED TECHNOLOGY TRENDS EXPERT OFFERS AN INSIDER’S GUIDE OF THE NEWEST DEVELOPMENTS THE TECH WORLD HAS TO OFFER

The International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is back! CES is the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Held in Las Vegas every year, it has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for more than 40 years—the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace.