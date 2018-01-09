Doctors say Ohio’s infant mortality rate is improving

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As the infant mortality rate across the United States ranks as the worst compared to several other wealthy nations, experts say Ohio’s rate is actually declining.

According to Health Affairs, a medical journal, the nation’s infant mortality rate from 1960 through 2010, was worse than 19 similar countries.

Ohio is now 39th amongst the 50 states, when it comes to infant mortality, according to Dr. Pat Gabbe.

The pediatrician said Ohio was once ranked 48th.

“The trend over the years has been an improvement,” she said. “We haven’t done it fast enough.”

Gabbe founded a program called Moms2B, which gives expecting mothers a social and medical support system needed to raise a healthy baby.

“The first thing we do is we go to where the babies are most at-risk,” she explained. “We break down the barriers that are impacting their pregnancies.”

LaTonya Dowdell is one of Mom2B’s success stories.

Her daughter, Layla, is now 2-years-old.

“We had a lot of complications during the pregnancy,” Dowdell said. “They [Moms2B] held my hand through it, and that’s why I’m still here.”

Moms2B provides weekly sessions in several at-risk neighborhoods for infant mortality, throughout Central Ohio.

It is also heavily dependent on volunteers.

Tap here for more information on the sessions and how to donate.