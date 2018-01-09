Hairdresser Turns Mugshot into Marketing Tool: ‘It’s Taking Off Very Well’

A North Carolina hairdresser has a unique marketing strategy, and it includes her recent mugshot.

Shia Milan Yearwood, 24, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge for violating a domestic protective order last Wednesday and her mugshot from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office made it on to Twitter where it caused quite a stir.

The Twitter account @CharlotteMugs shared the photo and users quickly began commenting.

SHIA MILAN YEARWOOD got their #mugshot posted to Charlotte Mugshots https://t.co/huzylGYJ8m pic.twitter.com/YloQz5B779 — Charlotte Mugshots (@CharlotteMugs) January 3, 2018

“Okay, but who did her hair?” one user wrote.

Yearwood decided to take that as an opportunity to promote her hair business, since she did the box braids herself.

Yearwood retweeted the mugshot with the caption, “Can’t hold me back either,” and the tweet quickly went viral.

It was then re-tweeted more than 4,000 times.

Yearwood, who has been braiding hair since she was 7, decided to capitalize off the moment in a unique business move.

“I retweeted it because me and my friends were joking between us like I [should] just clown myself before my friends find it and clown me first,” Yearwood told InsideEdition.com. “That it was beneficial for me because I felt like I look good in my picture.”

Yearwood said that since the post went up, her clientele has increased.

“I got a lot of inquiries about setting up appointments,” she said. “It’s taking off very well. I’ve gotten a lot of support and a lot of great feedback.”

Clearly, Yearwood can’t be kept down, not even by an arrest.

“I overcame it,” she said. “I am not bad. I am not sad. I wasn’t hurt. Someone tried to break me and it just worked out in my benefit.”

RELATED STORIES



Self-Conscious Suspect Asks Police to Take His ‘Unflattering’ Mugshot Off Facebook





Man’s Viral Mugshot Gets Him Booked for Fashion Week: ‘His Look is Extraordinary’





Man Accused of Stealing Car Wears ‘Trust Me’ T-Shirt in Mugshot

