Heroin and fentanyl seized in Marion County raid

(Marion Police)

MARION, OH (WCMH) – Two people were arrested on drug charges after a raid in the City of Marion.

It happened Monday morning at a home on the 600 block of Wilson Avenue.

The Marion Metro Drug Enforcement Unit said the warrant was issued after a several-week investigation into Andre Mincey supplying heroin and fentanyl in the Marion area.

During the search, detectives seized 98 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl and well as an undisclosed amount of pills and Suboxone. Police also seized two handguns, a rifle and $15,000 in cash.

Police arrested Andre Mincey, 36, and charged him with possession of drugs, weapons under disability and receiving stolen property (firearm). Tylor Gruber, 23, was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and obstructing official business.

Police said both men were out on bond for other felony charges at the time they were arrested.

