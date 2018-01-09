In Newly Unearthed 1999 Clip, Donald Trump Says He Would Like Oprah as Running Mate

As “Oprah 2020” hubbub took over social media following her raucous speech at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, a 1999 interview with Donald Trump suggests she might be a good fit in politics, specifically as his vice president.

During a line a questioning regarding a possible run for the White House, legendary interviewer Larry King asked Trump who his ideal running mate might be.

“Oprah, I love Oprah,” Trump replied without hesitation. “Oprah would always be my first choice. I’ll tell you, she’s really a great woman. She’s a terrific woman. She’s somebody that’s very special.”

After the clip making the rounds on social media Monday, Late Show host Stephen Colbert displayed another 1999 clip during his show Monday night where Trump appeared to be speaking in an auditorium when a young woman asked him if he would consider a woman for his running mate.

“I threw out the name of a friend of mine, I think she is great — Oprah,” Trump said.

With the help of the clip, Colbert took a jab at the president.

“If you need any more proof that Donald Trump is delusional, he thinks Oprah would take vice president,” Colbert jokes. “No. Uh-uh.”

“Oprah for president” seemed to be a theme during Sunday night’s Golden Globes, beginning with the event’s host, former Saturday Night Live star Seth Meyers.

“In 2011, I told some jokes about our current president at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner,” he said. “Jokes about how he was unqualified to be president. Some have said that night convinced him to run. So if that’s true, I just want to say: Oprah, you will never be president! You do not have what it takes!”

Oprah has not officially commented whether she will make a run in 2020 following her Golden Globes praise.

However, she squashed the notion of commander in chief three months ago when she told longtime friend Gayle King, “There will be no running for office of any kind for me.”

