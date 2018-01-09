James Taylor announces Columbus stop on summer tour

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 29: James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt attend the 25th Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Concert at Madison Square Garden on October 29, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Singer James Taylor has announced a Columbus stop on his summer tour.

Taylor announced a 15-stop tour Tuesday along with singer Bonnie Raitt.

Taylor and Raitt will play at the Schottenstein Center at 7:30pm on Saturday, June 30. Ticket presale begins January 18 at 10am.

Full list of tour stops:

May 8 – Jacksonville, FL @ Veterans Memorial Arena
May 9 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
May 11 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
May 12 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
May 21 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
May 22 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
May 27 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
May 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 3 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
June 5 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
June 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
June 25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
June 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
June 30 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
July 1 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

