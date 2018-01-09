James Taylor announces Columbus stop on summer tour

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Singer James Taylor has announced a Columbus stop on his summer tour.

Taylor announced a 15-stop tour Tuesday along with singer Bonnie Raitt.

Taylor and Raitt will play at the Schottenstein Center at 7:30pm on Saturday, June 30. Ticket presale begins January 18 at 10am.

Full list of tour stops:

May 8 – Jacksonville, FL @ Veterans Memorial Arena

May 9 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

May 11 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

May 12 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

May 21 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

May 22 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

May 27 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

May 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 3 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

June 5 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

June 22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

June 25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

June 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

June 30 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

July 1 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Tap here for ticket details.