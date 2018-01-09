Local immigrants from El Salvador fear deportation after recent changes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Did you know many people from El Salvador call Columbus home?

Under a new mandate from the Trump Administration, they might not for much longer.

The Trump Administration announced Monday that Salvadorans with TPS, Temporary Protection Status, have until September 9th 2019 to leave the country or face deportation.

We spoke with several Salvadorans with TPS who have lived in central Ohio for years. TPS has allowed them to legally live and work in America.

Now, they’re worried about their future and were too scared to talk on camera for fear of being deported.

Aleyda Rodriguez is a Salvadoran and US citizen who migrated to the US when she was a teenager. She owns Ranchero Kitchen on Morse Road with her husband.

She said it was a somber day in the restaurant after the announcement was made.

“Yesterday it was very sad news for Central America,” she said. “People were crying, it was very hard you know.”

She said many of the Salvadorans she knows now have a year and a half to leave the country or face deportation.

“It’s most of the people I know Salvadoran, hard workers, and they have TPS.”

Despite the announcement, she doesn’t think President Trump will go through with the threat to deport the 200,000 Salvadorans currently living in the US with TPS.

“I think he is not going to leave us like that. We have to have faith in our President and I know he will take good care of us.”

She still worries about what will ultimately happen to her community.

“We have to be strong and we have to trust in this country. This country always give us welcome.”

The Temporary Protection Status Program started to help citizens fleeing countries with natural disasters and other major problems.

Hundreds of thousands of Salvadorans were given TPS after devastating earthquakes in 2001.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a news release that, “The decision to terminate TPS for El Salvador was made after a review of the disaster-related conditions upon which the country’s original designation was based and an assessment of whether those originating conditions continue to exist as required by statute. Based on careful consideration of available information, including recommendations received as part of an inter-agency consultation process, the Secretary determined that the original conditions caused by the 2001 earthquakes no longer exist. Thus, under the applicable statute, the current TPS designation must be terminated.”

Homeland Security said if you are a TPS recipient and have questions about your status to contact: 800-375-5283 or visit

https://www.uscis.gov/humanitarian/temporary-protected-status.