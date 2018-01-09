Ohio teacher, volleyball coach accused of inappropriate relationship with student

HAMILTON, OH (WLWT) — A Hamilton volleyball coach and teacher has been charged in connection with having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Hilary Dattilo, 30, of Monroe, is charged with sexual battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Hamilton police report that the charges are in connection to an alleged inappropriate relationship with a female student.

Authorities said that the incident did not occur on school grounds. According to a police report, the incident occurred between August 3 and Dec. 8, 2017. The report was filed Dec. 18.

In addition to being a teacher, Dattilo was an assistant coach for the school’s varsity volleyball team, and the head coach for the junior varsity team.

She was arraigned Tuesday morning and taken into police custody. Her bail was set at $5,000.

Hamilton City Schools released the following statement following Dattilo’s arraignment:

Parents entrust their children to us everyday, which is something we take very seriously. The safety of children is always our first priority. As a result of an ongoing investigation conducted collaboratively with the Hamilton City Police Department, the Hamilton City School District has placed a teacher at Hamilton High School on administrative leave pending termination proceedings. Simply put, we will not tolerate behavior that places our children in jeopardy. Because this is a criminal case, we will respectfully defer questions to the police and prosecuting attorney’s office.