Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Get Affectionate as They Appearance at British Radio Station

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were seen stepping out together Tuesday on a visit to a south London radio station. 

Harry was affectionate with his bride-to-be as they walked into the station, located in the Brixton section of London.

Facing a throng of fans and well-wishers, the prince suggested at one point that she wave hello, so she turned around and bashfully acknowledged the crowd.

Markle wore a camel-colored overcoat with a matching scarf and paired them with a Marks and Spencer sweater, as well as wide leg Burberry pants. Her hair was fashionably pulled back in a knot.

Meanwhile, new information indicates that President Trump and the first lady may not be invited to the royal wedding in May since it is not a state event and they are not required to invite heads of state. 

Also, as not to ruffle diplomatic feathers, they are reportedly being strongly advised by the British government not to invite their friends, the Obamas, to the ceremony.

