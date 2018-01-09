Steve Bannon leaving Breitbart News

(WCMH) — Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon is leaving Breitbart News.

In a statement, Breitbart News said the website and Bannon will work together on a “smooth and orderly transition.”

“I’m proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform,” Bannon said

According to Breitbart CEO Larry Solov, “Steve is a valued part of our legacy, and we will always be grateful for his contributions, and what he has helped us to accomplish.”

The New York Times reports Bannon’s departure was forced by Rebekah Mercer, a former financial patron of Bannon.