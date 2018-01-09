Teen pleads no contest to Hilliard-Davidson HS murder plot

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A teenager charged with conspiracy to commit murder at Hilliard-Davidson high School pleaded no contest on Tuesday.

17-year-old John “Jack” Staley III was arrested in October 2016 after another student overheard him discussing plans for a mass school shooting.

Staley faces up to 11 years in prison or at a minimum, he could receive probation.

He was initially charged as a juvenile but was tried as an adult. Staley’s attorney Steve Palmer said he should’ve never gone to adult court. They now plan to appeal their case.

“We wanted to resolve the case at this level so we could challenge what we believe is the great fault in this case and that’s the fact that he’s in adult court in the first place,” said Palmer.

Franklin County prosecutor Ron O’Brien said because of the seriousness of the crime, prosecutors asked the court to bind Staley for trial as an adult.

“After several hearings and actually the testimony of two psychologists, Judge Jamison concluded he couldn’t be properly rehabilitated or punished in the juvenile system and bound him over for trial as an adult,” said O’Brien.

Staley was 16-years-old when he was arrested.

O’Brien said he was trying to recruit friends to help him with his plan. He also drew a map of the school’s cafeteria, where he planned to carry out the shooting.

“Among the things he was looking at was neo-nazi information and promotions on the internet along with some other publicity about other school shootings, some explosives, availability of explosives and how to use that,” said O’Brien.

He said Staley needs counseling and treatment moving forward.

Palmer said his client should have never been moved to adult court.

“The experts, the folks who looked at it, everybody who has evaluated young Jack has said the same thing that this kid can be helped by treatment. He can be helped by therapy and he is amenable to rehabilitation in ways outside the adult prison system,” said Palmer. “It’s not just about putting somebody in the prison system as an adult to punish him. It’s about how do we help this young man bridge the gap between this problem and adulthood and that’s where we hope this case ultimately ends up.”

Staley will be sentenced on February 8th.