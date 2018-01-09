Tempers Flare as Tonya Harding Is Grilled About Nancy Kerrigan by Piers Morgan in Tense Interview

Disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding threatened to walk out of an interview with British TV presenter Piers Morgan after he pressed her on the 1994 attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan.

“I appreciate being on your show, but I think I’m going to have to say, ‘Have a good night,”’ Harding, 47, said Tuesday in a satellite hookup between her hometown of Portland, Ore., and the London studios of “Good Morning Britain.”

Harding’s appearance was intended to promote a new biopic of her life, I, Tonya. Actress Allison Janney won a Golden Globe Sunday for her portrayal of Harding’s abusive and controlling mother.

But Morgan appeared more interested in grilling Harding on what she knew about the infamous attack on Kerrigan after the U.S. Figure Skating Championship in Detroit.

Harding’s ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, and his co-conspirator, Shawn Eckhardt, hired a hit man to club Kerrigan in the knee.

Harding denied having any prior knowledge of the attack, but pleaded guilty to conspiring to hinder the prosecution. She was banned for life from the sport and ordered to serve three years of probation and pay a $160,000 fine.

“You did know what was happening, what they were planning to do, didn’t you?” Morgan asked, to which Harding replied, “Excuse me?”

“You didn’t have any knowledge at all, it was pure coincidence?” he pressed.

“No, I did not,” she snapped.

Earlier in the segment, Harding said, “I respect you for trying to ask these questions, however I am really here just to talk about the future and what it means,” she told Morgan. “My movie now, to me, is going to help so many people to realize that it is OK to ask for help.

“It took me so long to be able to ask for somebody to help me. So that’s why I’m here speaking to you today.”

Harding joined the I, Tonya cast at Sunday’s Golden Globes. In her acceptance speech, Janney thanked Harding for allowing her life story to be recreated for the film, which stars Margot Robbie in the title role.

But social media has been peppered with angry comments by those who believe Harding doesn’t deserve any sympathy or attention.

“Tonya Harding is disgusting,” wrote one poster. “She should be shunned, not applauded.”

