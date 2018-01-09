This is Us After Show – 1/9/2018

(WCMH) — The cast and writers recap Tuesday’s episode of ‘This is Us.’

In Tuesday’s episode, they explore Kevin’s trip to rehab after his drunk driving accident.

“I always saw him as this sort of guy who sort of tries to fill that void, that very real void. Not having been paid attention to, the love, or the loss of his father, all that. He fills it with these ridiculous things that of course aren’t going to do much for him,” said actor Justin Hartley, who plays Kevin. “I always saw him as a much deeper person.”

“I think because of that, he did become an actual addict, and it is in the family, and he has that gene, probably from Jack,” said writer/producer Vera Herbert. “Because he has this sort of hole in him, it was so easy to fill it with pills.”

Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca, thinks Rebecca was blindsided by Jack’s history being brought into the conversation.

“I don’t think that in her wildest imagination she ever thought that Jack would be brought into it. And alcoholism and addiction. I think that was just beyond her scope of understanding of what the situation was,” said Moore.

‘This is Us’ airs Tuesdays at 9pm on NBC4.