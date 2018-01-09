Top Spots: Best Columbus-area restaurants to get your spaghetti fix

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — When it comes to Italian dishes, spaghetti is a staple for many across the world, and it’s no different here in central Ohio.

While I will never argue with anyone who says their mother makes the best spaghetti, the Columbus area has several restaurants that boast great dishes of the saucy, carb-filled classic. I asked NBC4 viewers what their favorites are, and here’s what they said:

Spaghetti Warehouse

Any list of best restaurants for spaghetti would be remiss if they didn’t mention Spaghetti Warehouse. This Italian-American food chain has been serving up amazing dishes since 1971, and it certainly lives up to its name. The noodles and sauce — like the entire menu — are made from scratch, and their hand-rolled meatballs are amazing.

Villa Nova Ristorante

Since 1978, Villa Nova has been serving up some of the best Italian dishes in the city, and their spaghetti is no exception. Their famous noodles come with either a classic tomato sauce, meat sauce or an herb garlic sauce. You can also pile on the toppings and choose from mushrooms, homemade meatballs and homemade spicy sausage.

Monte Carlo Italian Kitchen

Monte Carlo is a hands-down favorite in the north Columbus/Westerville area, and it’s easy to see why. Behind the unassuming storefront in the Park View Plaza is a dining room that feels like it could be straight out of Lady and the Tramp. It’s not just the ambience that keeps customers coming back for more: the service is great and the food is delicious. Pro tip: Take your spaghetti up a notch and order it baked or order the eggplant parm with a side of spaghetti.

La Scala Italian Bistro

La Scala has been a Columbus favorite since 1972. This upscale establishment boasts housemade pastas and sauces on their menu of northern Italian cuisine. Their Spaghetti Pomodoro is excellent and can be served with your choice of mushrooms, Bolognese sauce, meatballs or marinara.

TAT Ristorante Di Famiglia

If you’re looking for an Italian restaurant with not only great food but also a long history, look no further than TAT. The Corrova family has been serving fine Italian dishes since 1929, making them the oldest Italian restaurant in Columbus. They offer three spaghetti dishes on their dinner menu, ranging from homemade Italian to fine angle hair spaghetti to classic spaghetti. Each dish is served with your choice of meatball, meat sauce, mushroom sauce or marinara sauce.

Scali Ristorante

It was always Frank Scali’s dream to own a restaurant, and after years of working in other Italian eateries, he decided to open his own family-style Italian restaurant in Reynoldsburg over 20 years ago. He and his family — Mama Scali, Father Antionio and Frank’s wife Judy — keep diners coming back with their authentic Italian cuisine. Their spaghetti is tossed with homemade tomato sauce and served with traditional meatballs.

Ann & Tony’s

Located in West Jefferson, this hidden gem serves up family-style Italian dishes with recipes and techniques that have been passed down from generation to generation. Ann &Tony’s original spaghetti sauce is made with ground beef and onions and seasoned and simmered for six hours. Their spaghetti dish comes with your choice of meatballs or mushrooms.

Carfagna’s Restaurant

A tribute to a family tradition, Carfagna’s Restaurant is serving up authentic, handmade dishes using only the freshest and best ingredients. Choose from Spaghetti Pomodoro Basilico, Spaghetti and Meatballs, Spaghetti Bolognes