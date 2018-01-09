Trump Enters College Football Championship to Cheers, but Is Eviscerated Over National Anthem

There was roaring applause as President Trump was welcomed at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game Monday night.

He took the field at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium along with the men and women of the University of Alabama ROTC, smiling and waving to a stadium packed with 77,000 fans.

It was friendly territory for the president as there was only a smattering of jeers.

With his hand over his heart, Trump sang along with the popular country music group, the Zac Brown Band, as they belted out “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Social media was quick to react, with one trending topic wondering whether Trump “just look like he forgot the words.”

After months of chiding NFL players for disrespecting the National Anthem, President Trump finally got his chance to show them how it’s done. pic.twitter.com/SnLtymKu0t — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 9, 2018

Trump was both cheered and booed as he strode to midfield for the national anthem — sounded like mainly cheers. He stood stoic at midfield, hand over heart, mouthing words. pic.twitter.com/8VOZ0tBkNq — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 9, 2018

As the national anthem was played, the teams from Georgia and Alabama were nowhere to be seen because they were in the locker rooms, a college tradition that ensured there wouldn’t be a take-a-knee controversy.

A video captured inside the stadium tunnel led many to believe that an Alabama player yelled, “F*** Trump!” before taking the field.

The athlete in question, Bo Scarbrough, was quick to clarify his choice of words, tweeting: “If y’all really listen I said Georgia.”

On the field, Alabama’s freshman quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, became a hero after launching a 41-yard touchdown pass to seal the game in overtime.

Trump watched the game from a private suite, but left at halftime.

