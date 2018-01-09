Woman, 20, Falls in Love With Tetris, Plans to Have ‘Commitment Ceremony’ After College

Love comes in all shapes and sizes, and for Noorul Mahjabeen Hassan, 20, the building blocks of love are all falling into place.

The 20-year-old Florida student, who prefers to be known as Fractal Tetris Huracan, told InsideEdition.com she has fallen in love with Tetris and has been in a relationship with the video game for more than a year.

“I do plan on unofficially marrying Tetris,” she said. “Obviously I can’t actually marry an object, but it is possible to have a commitment ceremony.”

Huracan explained that she identifies as objectum sexual (OS) and has had an attraction to inanimate objects for years.

“When I was a kid, I was first attracted to monorails, and — I don’t know — iPods, treadmills,” she said. “I would have these dreams about them in my mind and I was like really shy around them.”

Her relationship with Tetris began shortly after her mom bought her a calculator at 16 years old.

She said she fell in love with the calculator, which she named after mathematician Pierre De Fermat because of her love for math and geometry and even took the tool to prom.

Huracan fell in love with Tetris nearly two years ago after playing the game on the computer, her phone and Gameboy. She spends up to 12 hours a day playing Tetris.

“I like to give him a personality,” she explained. “I love him a lot.”

Her relationship with Tetris is also physical, she said, and she will often sleep with Tetris-themed cushions and hard drives. She also wears Tetris necklaces and t-shirts and has Tetris-shaped lamps around her home.

She also affectionately sings Johnny Cash’s “You Are My Sunshine,” to her game, according to a video by Caters News.

While many family members claim she has autism or Asperger’s, Huracan said she doesn’t see the problem with her relationship with Tetris as long as it isn’t hurting anyone.

What Is Objectum Sexual (OS)?

Sometimes referred to as objectophilia, OS has to do with the attraction and commitment to inanimate objects and is thought to be related to the autism spectrum, an antisocial personality disorder, or past trauma.

However, Erika Eiffel, a San Francisco woman married to the Eiffel Tower, disagrees.

“OS people have a spectrum just as society does from one extreme to the next. It’s a misconception that OS people only love objects and cannot relate to people on any level,” she wrote in an interview with support group Objectum-Sexuality Internationale. “The reality is, most OS people are social but choose not to expose themselves to public scrutiny and jeopardize the balance they have established.”

Eija-Riitta Berliner-Mauer, 54, of Sweden, is also known in the OS community for having married the Berlin Wall.

Lee Jin-gyu of Korea is married to a body pillow depicting his favorite anime character.

Amy Wolfe, of Pennsylvania, says she is passionately in love with an Elysburg amusement park ride, 1001 Nacht.

Edward Smith of Washington state claims he has had sex with hundreds of cars and is in a relationship with Vanilla, a vintage Volkswagen Beetle.

