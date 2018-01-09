Woman accused of leaving baby in unlocked car while in court for custody hearing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia woman is facing a child neglect charge for allegedly leaving her one-year-old daughter alone in an unlocked vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, Suanne Barefield, 27, of Belle, West Virginia has been charged with Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury or Death.

According to the complaint, Barefield left her 1-year-old daughter alone in her vehicle in the Shamblin Parking garage on Virginia Street East in Charleston, WV for around 30 minutes.

Two Charleston detectives were in the garage walking by when they discovered the baby in the vehicle.

Detectives say Barefield was in family court at the time, trying to gain custody of the girl.

