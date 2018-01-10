One dead in Logan County crash

LOGAN COUNTY, OH (WCMH) – A fatal crash on US 33 between Bellefontaine and Marysville has partially closed traffic this morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened about 6:22am,Wednesday, and occurred on US 33 eastbound, between SR 347 and SR 349.

Troopers also say that more than 10 cars are off the road, but it is not clear whether all of them are involved in the crash.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during their commute.

