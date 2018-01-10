Columbus police identify man found shot to death in running car

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man who was found shot to death while sitting in a running car has been identified by Columbus police.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7:21am, January 6, a caller told dispatchers that a person was sitting in a running vehicle in his driveway.

When police arrived on scene, they found Abel H. Beyene, 30, sitting in the driver’s seat suffering from a gunshot wound.

Beyene was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate but say there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on this case can call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Crime Stoppers at 614-645-8477.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s