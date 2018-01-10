Columbus police identify man found shot to death in running car

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man who was found shot to death while sitting in a running car has been identified by Columbus police.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7:21am, January 6, a caller told dispatchers that a person was sitting in a running vehicle in his driveway.

When police arrived on scene, they found Abel H. Beyene, 30, sitting in the driver’s seat suffering from a gunshot wound.

Beyene was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate but say there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on this case can call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Crime Stoppers at 614-645-8477.