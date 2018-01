COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was killed in a shooting that happened on the east side of Columbus.

It happened around 6:22pm in the 2000 block of Willamont Avenue.

Police say one person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. That person was later pronounced dead.

Willamont is shut down between Sunbury Road and Ross Avenue. Sunbury Road is also closed between Margaret Street and Dartmouth Avenue.