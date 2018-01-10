Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede to drop ‘dixie’ from name

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dolly Parton’s “Dixie Stampede” will have a new name for the 2018 season.

In a release Monday, Parton announced the show will go by the name “Dolly Parton’s Stampede” when it re-opens in late January for the 2018 season.

“Our shows currently are identified by where they are located,” Parton said. “Some examples are Smoky Mountain Adventures or Dixie Stampede. We also recognize that attitudes change and feel that by streamlining the names of our shows, it will remove any confusion or concerns about our shows and will help our efforts to expand into new cities.”

The dinner attraction, which is owned by World Choice Investments, has plans to expand into new communities around the world in 2018.

There are currently locations in Pigeon Forge; Branson, Missouri; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

