Duchess Kate Middleton Gives Puppy a Royal Welcome as He Becomes a Service Dog

JOHANNA LI, JOHANNA LI Published: Updated:

An energetic puppy got a royal welcome into his new life as a therapy dog when he received a special visit from Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge presented Bear, a 4-month-old pup, with a rosette to mark the end of his training at a West London school Wednesday. 

A student held the fluffy pup proudly as Middleton, an outspoken advocate for mental health, presented him with the award.

Bear has just completed his training to become a therapy dog, and will be used at Reach Academy Feltham to support students emotionally and help them learn how to read.

Middleton, who is now pregnant with her third child, also visited a nursery, where she spent some time with a student painting a dinosaur.

“I think she enjoyed it. She met the puppy, which was great,” said Principal Ed Vainker. “She managed to go past two tables where there was a lot of painting going on without getting too painty, so no, I think she’s had a good morning and it’s been a pleasure to have her here.”

