Franklin County launches paid family leave program

FRANKLIN CO., OH (WCMH) – Starting January 15, employees who work for Franklin County will be eligible for paid family leave, under a new two-year pilot program.

County commissioners Kevin Boyce and John O’Grady approved the program at Tuesday morning’s meeting.

The two-year pilot program was developed after research and analysis as a result of a $126,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.

While the county currently allows employees to take unpaid FMLA leave, the new policy will allow them to be paid at their full salary or wages for two weeks.

“So here is an example where we can really promote family unity by allowing either the mother or father to stay home for two weeks after the birth of a child, after adoption of a child or to take care of a loved one,” said Kevin Boyce, president of the Franklin County Board of Commissioners.

The policy applies to mothers as well as fathers and will be paid for through the county’s general fund, as part of an employee benefits package for those who have been working for the county at least one year.

A representative from human resources for the county said Tuesday that the county did not anticipate having to hire any temporary workers to fill in the gaps when employees use this paid leave. The county also did not have a specific estimate of how much it would cost.

“At the end of the day, it’s really about strengthening our families for Franklin County, but it starts with our own employees,” Boyce said.

Commissioners said they will evaluate feedback from county employees to decide whether this should be permanent.