Harvey Weinstein Attacked in Restaurant by Obscenity-Shouting Stranger

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was allegedly slapped in the face twice inside an Arizona restaurant by a fellow patron. 

It happened Tuesday night at Elements Restaurant in Scottsdale, where Weinstein is in rehab.

A total stranger allegedly slapped Weinstein across the face twice with the back of his hand. Video of the incident, obtained by TMZ, shows Weinstein stumbling in shock before gaining his footing.

The assailant was seen using foul language as he yelled at Weinstein. 

The incident reportedly began after the assailant first asked Weinstein for a photo, saying he liked his films. The shamed producer said no and carried on with his dinner. Later in the night, the assailant, who was reportedly intoxicated, attacked Weinstein. 

“You’re a piece of s*** for what you did to these women,” the assailant reportedly said. 

Weinstein has been spotted at Scottsdale-area restaurants before, usually in a hat to obscure his identity.

The attack came two days after the Golden Globes, which Weinstein has ruled like a king in past years. This year, of course, revelations about his behavior led almost every female attendee to wear black.

RELATED STORIES


Former Miramax Exec Recalls Her Time Working for Harvey Weinstein


Lupita Nyong’o Says She Was a Victim of Harvey Weinstein’s ‘Sinister Pattern of Behavior’


Rose McGowan Slams Weinstein: ‘The Monster’s Face Has Been Everywhere’

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s