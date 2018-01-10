Health department orders local restaurant to close doors

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Public Health did something this week it rarely does. It ordered a local restaurant to close its doors.

Banadiry Cuisine Restaurant, 3246 Cleveland Ave., is closed until further notice.

A history of critical violations forced the Board to take action. Between January 2016, and December 2017, the restaurant had a dozen inspections. Typically, a restaurant faces two inspections per year.

During that period, inspectors uncovered 144 violations including 34 critical ones. Like improper date-marking, unsafe food temperatures, lack of overall cleanliness of facility, and person in charge unable to demonstrate “proper food safety knowledge.”

Banadiry Cuisine Restaurant has a follow-up inspection on January 19. If the business passes, it can immediately re-reopen. If it doesn’t pass the inspection, restaurant owners will go before the Board again on February 13. If that happens, health inspectors are recommending the restaurant’s license is revoked.

A spokesperson for Banadiry Cuisine Restaurant says they’ve hired a new manager, employees are attending the County’s food safety glasses, and many of the violations have been corrected.

