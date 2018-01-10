Hours After 27-Year-Old Died of Cancer, Family Reveals Letter She Wrote: ‘I Don’t Want to Go’

The family of a 27-year-old Australian woman who died of cancer last week has released an inspiring letter she wrote before her death.

Holly Butcher wrote many tidbits of advice throughout the letter, like not worrying about the little things in life and spending time giving to others.

Butcher died Jan. 4 after a battle with Ewing’s sarcoma, a cancer in and around the bones.

The letter has since gone viral.

“I’m 27 now,” she wrote. “I don’t want to go. I love my life. I am happy. I owe that to my loved ones. But the control is out of my hands.”

She encouraged others to be thankful for what they have, and not to take anything for granted.

“I hear people complaining about how terrible work is or about how hard it is to exercise — be grateful you are physically able to,” Butcher wrote. “Work and exercise may seem like such trivial things… until your body doesn’t allow you to do either of them.”

She also advised people to spend their money on experiences, not things, and “to get out among nature.”

“Put in the effort to do that day trip to the beach you keep putting off,” she wrote. “Dip your feet in the water and dig your toes in the sand. Wet your face with salt water. Seriously, do what makes your heart feel happy.”

Her letter has clearly touched many, as it’s been shared more than 100,000 times.

“Makes you reassess your life,” one commenter wrote. “Live for the moment. Rest in peace, Hol.”

Read the full letter below:

A bit of life advice from Hol: It’s a strange thing to realise and accept your mortality at 26 years young. It’s just… Posted by Holly Butcher on Wednesday, January 3, 2018

