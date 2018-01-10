Investigation in to injured infant results in arrest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A father is in custody after an investigation determined he shook his 1-month-old son.

According to court documents, police arrested Jakob Mansell, 20, for assault and endangering a child after his son was admitted to Nationwide Children’s Hospital on Dec. 29 with multiple injuries.

The documents show the child suffered a fractured skull, spine injuries, bruising, and brain and retinal damage.

An affidavit filed with the documents says Mansell initially claimed the child sustained the injuries during a feeding, as the father said his son choked and later suffered a seizure.

Mansell is scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 10.