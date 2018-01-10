James Franco Grilled by Stephen Colbert Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

James Franco squirmed in his chair on The Late Show as host Stephen Colbert asked him questions him about alleged sexual misconduct allegations that have come up in recent days.

“In my life, I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I’ve done,” Franco told Colbert. “I have to do that to maintain my well-being. I do it — whenever I know that there is something wrong or needs to be changed, I make it a point to do it.”

Just 48 hours after his Golden Globes triumph, the actor was interviewed in The Ed Sullivan Theater after Colbert brought up the ominous post tweeted Sunday by actress Ally Sheedy and quickly deleted.

Franco had barely left the Golden Globes stage after winning best actor when Sheedy took to Twitter to denounce him.

“James Franco just won. Please never ever ask me why I left the film/TVbusiness,” The Breakfast Club actress wrote. “Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much. Nite.”

While the tweets were quickly removed, they raised many questions about Franco.

“First of all, I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy,” Franco told Colbert Tuesday night. “I directed her in a play off-Broadway. I had nothing but a great time with her, total respect for her. I have no idea why she was upset.”

Hours after Sheedy, actress Violet Paley added to the firestorm against Franco.

“Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17?” she wrote on Twitter.

Paley acknowledges she had a consensual relationship with Franco and says that he recently called her to apologize.

“The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice,” Franco told Colbert.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Michael Douglas is defending himself before he is even publicly accused.

Douglas says he was told that a former employee went to The Hollywood Reporter claiming he pleasured himself in front of her 33 years ago.

“I felt the need to get ahead of this,” Douglas said in statement. “This is a complete lie, fabrication, no truth to it whatsoever. I support the #metoo movement with all my heart. This is the kind of step that can set that movement back.”

RELATED STORIES



Amid Weinstein Scandal, Lisa Guerrero Reveals Unsettling Encounter With Steven Seagal





Lupita Nyong’o Says She Was a Victim of Harvey Weinstein’s ‘Sinister Pattern of Behavior’





Meryl Streep Targeted in Ad Campaign Accusing Her of Keeping Silent About Harvey Weinstein

