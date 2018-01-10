Listeria concerns cause recall of ice cream bars sold at Ohio Kroger, Meijer, Giant Eagle

DUNKIRK, NY (WCMH) — Ice cream bars sold at several stores in Ohio, including Meijer, Kroger, and Giant Eagle are being recalled due to listeria concerns.

The voluntary recall involves Fieldbrook Foods Corporation’s orange cream bars, chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars, and variety packs that include the ice cream bars.

The ice cream is being recalled because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The following stores and brands are included in the recall:

Merchant Brand Merchant Brand Acme Lucerne Ralphs Kroger ALDI Sundae Shoppe Safeway (DC/DE/FL/MD/VA) Lucerne Amigo(Puerto Rico Only) Great Value Save-A-Lot World’s Fair Bi Lo Southern Home Shaws Lucerne BJ’s Wellsley Farms Shoprite Polar Express Demoulas Market Basket Shoprite Shoprite Dillon Kroger Smart & Final First Street Dollar Tree Party Treat Smiths Kroger Econo (Puerto Rico Only) Econo Star Lucerne Food 4 Less Kroger Stater Stater Fred Meyer Kroger Stop N Shop Ahold symbol Frys Kroger Tops Tops Giant Ahold symbol Various Food Club Giant Eagle Giant Eagle Various Stoneridge Harveys Southern Home Various Hagan Jewel Lucerne Various Greens King Soopers Kroger Various Hood Kroger Kroger Various Stoneridge Meijer Purple Cow Walmart (Puerto Rico Only) Great Value Price Chopper PIC Weis Weis Price Rite Price Rite Winn Dixie Winn Dixie

No illnesses have been reported. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1 800/333-0805 x2270.The recalled products have a production date of January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 and a “best by” date of January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018. The Hood and Kemps products may show a “best by” date of July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019. Fieldbrook Foods is working with each of these retailers to recall the affected products.