Man accused of shooting and killing twin brother who shares same name

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WCMH) — A Florida man was arrested for killing his twin brother, according to authorities.

Prince Terrell Mitchell is accused of killing Prince Tirrell Mitchell on September 5, 2017 during an argument, WLTV reported. The victim was found dead on the porch of a Jacksonville home.

According police, the shooting happened after the twins got into an argument.

Prince Terrell Mitchell was arrested in Daytona on January 5 and sent back to Jacksonville. He is charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.