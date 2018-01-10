Man charged with fatally shooting neighbor’s dog

By Published:

ELYRIA, OH (AP) — The wife of a man charged with fatally shooting his neighbor’s dog says her husband was simply trying to protect their own puppy.

Twenty-eight-year-old Elyria resident Timothy Kilgore pleaded not guilty Tuesday to animal cruelty.

His wife says the neighbor’s dog had stuck its head through a fence Monday and was attacking the Kilgore’s puppy.

Kristen Kilgore tells WEWS-TV that she was unable to get the puppy free so her husband grabbed a shotgun and shot the neighbor’s dog once.

Neighbor Vicki Galloway called the shooting an overreaction.

A police report says there was an ongoing dispute between the neighbors about their dogs.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s