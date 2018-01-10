Man indicted in Columbus’ first homicide case of 2018

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man accused of shooting his wife in the head on New Year’s Eve has been indicted on two counts of murder.

Sean M. Newman, 32, if facing two counts of murder with firearm specifications. He is also charged with two counts of felonious assault.

According to court documents and the Columbus Division of Police, officers from CPD were called out to the 4000 block of Yukon Avenue in Groveport at 11:22 p.m. on December 31, 2017. The victim, Ashley Newman, was found with a gunshot wound to her head and was taken to Grant Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 12:14 a.m. on January 1.

Sean Newman’s mother called 911, according to police, and told them her son called to say he was playing with his gun inside his house when he accidentally shot his wife and that he said he was going to kill himself.

Newman was taken into custody by Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies, after intentionally crashing his vehicle into a car that was occupied by two women on I-270 near Alum Creek Drive.

Court documents state that Newman made a statement, recorded on video in the cruiser, that he killed his family.

While Newman is charged with two counts of murder, there is only one victim. It is not unusual for prosecutors to file charges for different theories of the crime. In this case, the first murder count alleges that Newman purposely caused the death of his wife. The second count alleges that Newman caused the death of his wife while committing felonious assault.

Newman is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30pm Friday.