Man Resolves to Play Catch With Someone New Every Day in 2018

A Missouri man has made it his mission to play catch with someone every day this year.

Ethan Bryan’s unique New Year’s resolution ensures he steps back from technology and spends time making actual connections, he told KOLR-TV.

“It gets us away from phones, it gets us away from screens, and it gets us to sharing life with real people,” he said.

Bryan has so far played catch with his family, friends from church and news reporters.

But the sky is the limit of potential partners for Bryan, who has also reached out to strangers through social media by tweeting to them: “Crazy question: You up for a game of catch?”

“As I get older, I realize the importance of [connecting] more,” he told the television station. “We live so distracted. There’s so much power in just being here, because this is where the best stuff happens. And I don’t want to miss it.”

