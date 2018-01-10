Minnesota Vikings Fan Gets Ticket to Playoff Game to Mark Her 100th Birthday

A 99-year-old lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan is receiving quite the birthday present for her upcoming milestone birthday, a special treat from her favorite NFL team. 

Millie Wall, of Minnesota, will be attending Sunday’s NFC divisional round matchup as her beloved Vikings take on the New Orleans Saints.

A few years ago, Wall made the news after she toured the Vikings stadium, so when it was time to give tickets away for the team’s playoff game, the grandmother quickly came to mind.

In a special moment, Wall’s granddaughter, Ashley Wall, presented Millie Wall with the letter.

“You’ve got to be kidding,” she said as she read the invitation.

Ashley Wall said her grandmother is super excited for the game.

“I didn’t know if she would cry or just like mouth drop, but she mouth dropped,” Ashley Wall said. “She was so excited. It was so fun to watch.”

The Vikings will be sending a car to pick up Millie and she will receive the “royal” treatment.

“I am just so lucky and so blessed to continue to have my grandma around,” Ashley Wall said. “I know a lot of people aren’t as lucky as I am, so, every day and every minute with her is a memory… This is going to be such a great time on Sunday.”

