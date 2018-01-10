Mom of suspected Columbus burglar turns son in

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say the mom of a 13-year-old suspected burglar gave her son’s name to police.

A week ago, Columbus police shared video showing two burglars breaking into a MetroPCS store on East Livingston Avenue twice in three days. During the burglaries, cash, cell phones and cell phone cases were stolen.

Police said Wednesday that the mother of one of the burglars gave police her son’s name. A classmate also tipped off police. Police say they are working on finding the names of the others involved, “with or without his assistance.”

Anyone with info on the identity of one or any of these suspects is asked to contact Det. Francis in CPD’s Burglary Unit at 645-2248 or jpfrancis@columbuspolice.org.