More volunteers needed for NCAA Women’s Final Four Tournament in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – For the first time ever, the NCAA Women’s Final Four tournament is coming to Columbus March 30th – April 1st.

It’s expected to bring millions of dollars into the local economy, but it won’t be successful without people like you to help run the event.

Event manager with the Greater Columbus Sports Commission Ariana Tyler said so far 215 people have signed up to volunteer, but they need at least 900.

“We have about 2,500 shifts to fill, so we’re really relying on the Columbus community to help for this event,” she said.

Tyler said without volunteers, the Women’s Final Four wouldn’t happen. It’s a high-profile event estimated to bring in $25 million worth of visitor spending.

“This is the first time we’re hosting the Women’s Final Four in Columbus and we’re actually bidding to host it again it the future, so those volunteers are really going to be able help us show the country and the NCAA and the attendees of this event that we are really excited to have them here and we want put on a great show for them,” she said.

Alexis Perrone with Experience Columbus said volunteering is vital in making sure big events keep coming back to the city, while also serving as a memorable experience for residents.

“It’s such a big deal for Columbus to have these big sporting events and putting us on the national stage for a big sports town for a lot of different reason and being able to showcase our city, our civic pride, our amazing arts and restaurants,” said Perrone.

Tyler said to volunteer you must be at least 18-years-old and be able to work three, 4-hour (or less) shifts. Jobs include working info tables, wayfinding and helping with Tourney Town.

“This event brings about 40,000 people into the city and 30,000 of those people are not from Ohio, so we’re really looking forward to showing off the hospitality that we’re so proud of in Columbus and those volunteers are a great way for us to do that,” she said.

If you’d like to volunteer, tap here for more information or to sign-up.

