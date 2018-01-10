Police hilariously warn against ‘highly addictive’ Girl Scout cookies

MADAWASKA, Maine (WFLA) — The “Cookie Cartel” is back ready to claim lots of souls during an annual winter tradition.

Police are warning cookie lovers to beware because Girl Scout cookie season is in full swing.

“We have received reports that highly addictive substances will soon be circulating in our area,” the police department wrote on Facebook. “These substances go by the street names of Carmel deLites, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Thanks-A-Lot, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Shortbread and S’mores.”

Police joked the “Cookie Cartel”, also known as cute and innocent girl scouts, lure unsuspecting buyers into a good cause.

And they didn’t stop there…

Police said if you should come into contact with any of these “addictive substances” you should take them straight over to the police department.

Hmm.. wonder what the taste test will reveal?

The post had over 1,000 reactions on Facebook as of Wednesday mid-morning.