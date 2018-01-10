Ryan Shazier posts photo from Steelers practice

PITTSBURGH, PA (WCMH) — Steelers linebacker and former Buckeye Ryan Shazier shared a photo on Instagram Wednesday showing him in a wheelchair at a Pittsburgh Steelers practice.

The post reads:

I want to thank the Lord for the first downs that he has been allowing me to achieve. The touchdown is going to come in his timing, but today was a first down. I was finally able to make it to practice with my teammates. It’s great to be back for practices and meetings. Just to be able to feel a part of it means the world. So I’m working harder than I ever have to get back. Ive been making strides over the past month and continue to make progress. Taking it day-by-day, but I’m far from done. The Lord has not finished his work yet. I want to say thank you to the fans and Steelers Nation for the prayers. If it wasn’t for my family, friends and your prayers I wouldn’t be were I am now. They have lifted me and my family through this journey and I ask for you to continue praying for me, as I continue to work daily on improving my health.#Shalieve#Steelers#prayfor50

The 25-year-old Ryan Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery after an injury during a Dec. 4 game in Cincinnati and has started rehab. The team has not released the exact nature of Shazier’s injury and his long-term prognosis.

In the weeks since his injury, he has been watching the Steelers’ games from a suite at Heinz Field.

Last week, Shazier’s father told WPXI that Shazier has regained some feeling in his legs. Shazier’s father did not discuss specifics of his recovery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.