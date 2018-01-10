‘Superhero’ police officer spends off-duty time visiting sick kids in hospitals

NEW YORK (NBC News) – Sometimes, only a superhero can save the day for a child.

A visit from Batman was enough to put a smile on the faces of kids in a New York City hospital.

Behind the mask and cape is a real-life Superman. He’s a cop from Texas who spends a lot of time on patrol in some tough neighborhoods.

Fort Worth police officer Damon Cole spends his off time dressing like superheroes and visiting sick children across the country. He does it all for free, refusing to take money from parents.

Officer Cole spoke with NBC News’ Lester Holt about what many families consider his superpowers.

“Once a kid has cancer they don’t get to be a kid anymore. You know when you’re in a hospital room all day every day you don’t get to go out with your friends cause your immune system is so low, you don’t get to do what we all take for granted,” said Officer Cole. “If I can come into their life for a few minutes or a few hours or whatever to make them feel like the hero they are and realize–cause kids need encouragement and that’s where I come in.”

Officer Cole says compassion makes him a better cop.

“Police officers are no different than anybody else. And people forget that. You know, we have hearts, you know, because anybody I deal with at work, that could be my family. I treat them the way I’d want my family treated,” said Officer Cole.

Tonight on Nightly News, Lester Holt has more with Officer Cole and what motivates him on this special mission.

